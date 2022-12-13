Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zhongsheng Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. Zhongsheng Group has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $84.29.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
