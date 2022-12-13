Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Up 460.0% in November

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Zijin Mining Group Price Performance
ZIJMY opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $33.66.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
