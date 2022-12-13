Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ZURVY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $522.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

