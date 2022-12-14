129,825 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brinker International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAT opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

