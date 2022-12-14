150,555 Shares in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cadre by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.97 million and a P/E ratio of 271.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cadre to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $599,942.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,807,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,527,373.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,807,337 shares in the company, valued at $373,527,373.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,447 shares of company stock valued at $716,485. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

