188,507 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 188,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 324,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 784,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

