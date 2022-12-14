28,522 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.63.

Shares of AON stock opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

