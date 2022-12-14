3,303 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in BP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 98,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BP from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BP from GBX 566 ($6.94) to GBX 603 ($7.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

