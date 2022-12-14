9,312 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

