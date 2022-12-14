991 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

