Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

