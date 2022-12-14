Advisory Research Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Rent the Runway were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 390.03% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. Equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

