Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $157,000 Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 59.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OI shares. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

