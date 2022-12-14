Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 892,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,949,000 after purchasing an additional 522,256 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,649,000 after purchasing an additional 615,038 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $277,801.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,619.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $277,801.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,619.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,093 shares of company stock worth $6,191,010. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $83.70.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

