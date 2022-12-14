Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,454 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 307,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,701,000 after acquiring an additional 691,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194,355 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $16,264,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.4% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $843.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.99.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

