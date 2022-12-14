Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 267,956 shares.The stock last traded at $154.75 and had previously closed at $157.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.04.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

