Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $318,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

