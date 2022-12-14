Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after buying an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,520 shares of company stock valued at $29,616,547.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.