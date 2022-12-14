Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 6,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 136,423 shares.The stock last traded at $100.88 and had previously closed at $102.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Get Albany International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Albany International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $260.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,893,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.