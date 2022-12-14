Amanda Wood Barnett Sells 300 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Amanda Wood Barnett sold 300 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $16,593.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amanda Wood Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Amanda Wood Barnett sold 200 shares of Red River Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $11,186.00.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $414.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,793,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

