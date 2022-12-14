Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,956.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,094 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $174.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
