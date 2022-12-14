Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,866.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 216,125 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,982,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $529,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,535 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,810.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,974.3% during the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $943.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

