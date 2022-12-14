Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,452.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

AMZN opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $943.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

