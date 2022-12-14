Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,125 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $174.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

