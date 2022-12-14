American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 106,509 shares.The stock last traded at $53.82 and had previously closed at $53.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $932.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,571 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 870,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.