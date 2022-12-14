Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down to $278.65

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $278.65, but opened at $272.04. Amgen shares last traded at $277.56, with a volume of 26,333 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.29. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

