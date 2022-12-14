AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 657,045 shares.The stock last traded at $115.07 and had previously closed at $116.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $1,846,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $4,059,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.