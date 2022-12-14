Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,570,881 shares.The stock last traded at $2.03 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Angi Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 509,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth $6,055,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

