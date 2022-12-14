AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 123,794 shares.The stock last traded at $107.57 and had previously closed at $110.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $1,680,762.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,454,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,515.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,419 shares of company stock worth $3,112,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 115.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

