Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

