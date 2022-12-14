Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,889,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 325,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Apple by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

AAPL stock opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

