Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 10.3% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

