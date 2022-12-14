Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 119,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2,013.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 82,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,561 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average of $149.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

