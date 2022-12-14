Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

