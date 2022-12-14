Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $144,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 21,666,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,962,260,000 after buying an additional 1,428,018 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,894,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,489,548,000 after buying an additional 45,660 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6,786.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,075,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,957 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Apple Stock Up 0.7 %
AAPL opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
