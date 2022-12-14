Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

