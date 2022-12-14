Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $345,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

