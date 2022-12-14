Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 359,420 shares.The stock last traded at $72.32 and had previously closed at $71.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

