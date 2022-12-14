Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 325,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Apple by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

