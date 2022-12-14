Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 423 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

