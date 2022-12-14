Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 251.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

