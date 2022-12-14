Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $4,064,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 751.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

