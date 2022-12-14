AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $319,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,316,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,393.46 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,427.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,248.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

