AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 524,379 shares.The stock last traded at $57.52 and had previously closed at $57.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

