Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 24,632 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.46.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
