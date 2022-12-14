Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 24,632 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.46.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

