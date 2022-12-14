Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 282,170 shares.The stock last traded at $75.59 and had previously closed at $77.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Belden Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 753,654 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after buying an additional 593,351 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $11,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Belden by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 127,076 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 22,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 126,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

