Benoit Dageville Sells 724 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $362.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.59.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
