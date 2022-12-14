Benoit Dageville Sells 724 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $362.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.59.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

