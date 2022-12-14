BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,341 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $23,770,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after buying an additional 248,829 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,388. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 254.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

