BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,399 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

BMRN opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 254.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

