Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,083 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.40 and a 200 day moving average of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

